Eurasian Economic Commission chairman on prospects for roaming cancelation

In the first stage, we need to clarify the methodology of the service tariffs in case of cancelation of roaming. This is what Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan told TASS in response to the question when the Eurasian Economic Union may cancel roaming.

“We have addressed Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Russia Maxim Akimov to clarify the matter so that a non-roaming regime is established in the Eurasian territory, just like it is established in Russia. We need to hold talks with all the operators operating in five countries so that they reach an agreement and cancel roaming in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union based on the example of the Russian Federation.

In the first stage, we need to clarify the methodology of service tariffs in case of cancelation of roaming and lead business talks with national governments. We have already launched the dialogue and are currently holding talks with our Russian colleagues. There is mutual understanding. I must say that the price of roaming has already dropped by several times in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union, and this is also major progress,” he stated.