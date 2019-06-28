News
EEC board chair: No talks held on creating single payment system within Eurasian Union
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

About 74% of payments for export and import of goods and services within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are made in national currencies, Tigran Sargsyan, chair of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) told TASS.

According to him, over 98% of the national currencies fall on the Russian ruble and this is objective, because the main market, where goods of the EEU member states are sold is Russian.

Speaking about the idea of ​​creating a payment system for the EAEU, Sargsyan noted the EEC focuses on the positions of national central banks and expect offers from them, because it is their powers.

“We are not talking about creating a single payment system within the union yet,” he said, but referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s idea  "to work out the question of creating a settlement infrastructure in the EAEU using modern financial technologies.”
