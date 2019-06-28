News
News
Transparency International wants to observe Karabakh elections
Transparency International wants to observe Karabakh elections
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Masis Mayilian, on Friday received a delegation from the Transparency International Anticorruption Center (Armenia), led by Executive Director Sona Ayvazyan.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon the chances for this organization’s contribution to the development of civil society institutions in Artsakh and to their involvement in the public life of the country, the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, Ayvazyan briefed the FM on Transparency International’s respective activities in Armenia.

In addition, the sides discussed the prospects for cooperation between the Artsakh authorities and Transparency International, in view of the upcoming presidential, parliamentary, and municipal elections in Artsakh. In this context, Mayilian noted the importance of the participation of both local and international observers in these elections, in order to ensure the compliance of Artsakh’s electoral processes with international standards.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
