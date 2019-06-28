Armenian ambassador, Kazakh healthcare minister discuss cooperation

Armenia’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Gagik Ghalachyan met today with Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov.
As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation between the two states in the healthcare sector and expressed willingness to take actions to intensify partnership and strengthen bonds between the two ministries in the directions envisaged by the agreement on cooperation in the healthcare sector signed between the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan on October 25, 2018.