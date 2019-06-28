Reuters: UAE reduces its military presence in Yemen amid tensions with Iran

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is reducing its military presence in Iran amid worsening of US-Iran tensions, Reuters reported.

“It is true that there have been some troop movements...but it is not a redeployment from Yemen,” a senior Emirati official told Reuters.

According to him, the UAE remains fully committed to the military coalition and “will not leave a vacuum” in Yemen,

It is not clear how many Emirati forces are in Yemen. One Western diplomat said the UAE withdrew ‘a lot’ of forces from the Arabian Peninsula nation over the last three weeks.