News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 28
USD
477.11
EUR
543.19
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.11
EUR
543.19
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Reuters: UAE reduces its military presence in Yemen amid tensions with Iran
Reuters: UAE reduces its military presence in Yemen amid tensions with Iran
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is reducing its military presence in Iran amid worsening of US-Iran tensions, Reuters reported

“It is true that there have been some troop movements...but it is not a redeployment from Yemen,” a senior Emirati official told Reuters.

According to him, the UAE remains fully committed to the military coalition and “will not leave a vacuum” in Yemen,

It is not clear how many Emirati forces are in Yemen. One Western diplomat said the UAE withdrew ‘a lot’ of forces from the Arabian Peninsula nation over the last three weeks.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Guterres urges ‘maximum restraint’ around Gulf region
“The US decision today, to impose more sanctions against Iran is yet another indication of continued US hostility…
Iran warns European trio: Tehran's next steps will be more decisive
"After Iran set an ultimatum for the European signatories of the JCPOA…
Iran promises tougher response to US amid repeated violation of border
He noted that the US authorities receive information from hypocrites…
Trump: War with Iran won't last long
Moreover, he announced once again about his...
 Iran's Khamenei says nation will not retreat amid sanctions and ‘insults'
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the Iranian nation will not retreat amid ‘cruel...
 Lavrov: Russia will persuade both US and Iran to start dialogue
“We will convince both our Iranian colleagues and American colleagues that we need to move away…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos