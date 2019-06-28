Armenia Justice Minister receives UK Ambassador

Armenia’s Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Armenia Judith Farnworth.
As reported the Ministry of Justice, the minister attached importance to the fact that Armenia has British partners for the implementation of reforms in the justice sector and for support to the implementation of major programs.
The Ambassador congratulated the minister on his appointment and asked about the ministry’s priorities.
Touching upon the short-term, medium-term and long-term programs of the ministry, Badasyan set aside the adoption and effective implementation of the drafts of the Strategy on Judicial and Legal Reforms and of the Anti-Corruption Strategy, the introduction of the institution of confiscation of illegally obtained assets without accusatory verdict, the implementation of the program targeted at the capacity-building of employees of the Probation Service, etc.
Ambassador Farnworth attached importance to the functions and opportunities of the Ministry of Justice to make fundamental reforms and significant changes in Armenia and stressed that the British Embassy would like to help the Armenian people and assist in ensuring the smooth and effective implementation of the reforms.