Trump: I am in Japan at the G-20, representing our country well

US President Donald Trump, waiting for an official dinner with the G20 leaders in Osaka, tweeted over the summit.
I am in Japan at the G-20, representing our Country well, but I heard it was not a good day for Sleepy Joe or Crazy Bernie. One is exhausted, the other is nuts - so what’s the big deal?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019