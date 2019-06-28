News
Trump: I am in Japan at the G-20, representing our country well
Trump: I am in Japan at the G-20, representing our country well
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump, waiting for an official dinner with the G20 leaders in Osaka, tweeted over the summit.

“I am in Japan at the G-20, representing our Country well, but I heard it was not a good day for Sleepy Joe or Crazy Bernie. One is exhausted, the other is nuts - so what’s the big deal?”
