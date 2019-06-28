G20 first ladies and first husband feed Koi fish in Kyoto

The spouses of the G20 leaders on Friday took part in the cultural program, while the leaders of states discussed the issues of the global economy and digitalization during the summit sessions, TASS reported.
In the middle of the day, the spouses of the G20 leaders arrived on a bus to the city of Kyoto, located near Osaka.
After getting out of the bus, the spouses moved into carriages and went to the Tōfuku-ji temple, located in the central part of the city.
Immediately after entering the temple territory, the spouses of the leaders fed the Koi fish, which are considered to be one of the symbols of Japan, and then proceeded to one of the halls at the temple, where they were waited for lunch and tea ceremony.
The cultural program, sponsored by the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Akie Abe, was completed by joint photography.