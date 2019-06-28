Macron urges Brazilian President not to withdraw from Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuelle Macron held talks on Friday on the margins of the G20 summit with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro about the importance of implementing the provisions of the Paris climate deal. The representative of the Elysée Palace reported on the content of the negotiations to France Press, TASS reported.
According to the representative, a very frank exchange of views took place between the two presidents.
Bolsonaro, in his turn, confirmed his intention to remain within the deal at the Osaka talks with Macron.
Macron announced on Wednesday France would not accept the G20 communique without mentioning the Paris climate deal.
A working visit of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to Brazil is scheduled for July.