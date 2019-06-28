News
Friday
June 28
News
Friday
June 28
Armenia PM's candidates elected members of economic competition protection commission
Armenia PM's candidates elected members of economic competition protection commission
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Today marked the end of the secret voting of members of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia, reports Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had nominated economists Edgar Tchagharyan and Karen Sedrakyan. Head of the Counting Committee of the National Assembly of Armenia Vahagn Hovakimyan informed the Members of Parliament that out of 132 deputies, 87 participated in the voting. Moreover, he noted that 75 deputies voted “in favor of” and 12 voted “against” Edgar Tchagharyan, while 78 voted “in favor of” and 8 voted “against” Karen Sedrakyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
