Armenia PM's candidates elected members of economic competition protection commission

Today marked the end of the secret voting of members of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia, reports Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had nominated economists Edgar Tchagharyan and Karen Sedrakyan. Head of the Counting Committee of the National Assembly of Armenia Vahagn Hovakimyan informed the Members of Parliament that out of 132 deputies, 87 participated in the voting. Moreover, he noted that 75 deputies voted “in favor of” and 12 voted “against” Edgar Tchagharyan, while 78 voted “in favor of” and 8 voted “against” Karen Sedrakyan.