Former Armenian governor's mansion state registered just two days ago

Located in Yerevan, the luxurious mansion of former governor of Syunik Province Surik Khachatryan (better known by the nickname “Liska”-ed.) was state registered just two days ago, even though it was built years ago. This is what Head of the State Committee of Real Estate Cadastre Sarhat Petrosyan said as he responded to deputies’ questions during a discussion on the package of bills on making amendments and supplements to the Law “On state registration of the right of ownership” and attached laws held as part of the special session of the National Assembly. According to him, it turns out that the construction of that mansion was unlawful to this day.

“Throughout my entire career, this is the only time I haven’t been able to resist the temptation and have made a statement about a former official,” Petrosyan said, adding that the payments for this mansion have been completely made to the public budget.