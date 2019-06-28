News
News
Dollar goes down in Armenia
Dollar goes down in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 477.11/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.21 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 543.19 (up by AMD 0.24), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 604.83 (down by AMD 1.99), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.57 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 233.93, AMD 21,513.57 and AMD 12,440.29, respectively.
