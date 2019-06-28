Armenia Parliament speaker on reaction to Russia Ambassador-Kocharyan meeting

I don’t think my reaction was coarse. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, touching upon his reaction after the meeting of the Ambassador of the Russian Federation and Robert Kocharyan and the fact that he had said he doesn’t welcome the meeting.

“The ambassador of any country has the right to constantly have meetings with various representatives of the entire spectrum of public and political figures.

I believe the person whom I was referring to is not an ordinary person, but a person against whom one of the gravest charges has been filed. He is charged under a very specific political case, and in this case, the contacts and perhaps the consultations of the ambassador of any country may, at a certain moment, be interpreted as improper or inappropriate. In this context, I said I don’t welcome the meeting of the ambassador, and I repeat that,” he declared.