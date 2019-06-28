News.am daily digest: 28.06.2019

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents daily digest of top news as of 27.06.2019:

· The son of the former Armenian deputy, General Manvel Grigoryan, ex-mayor of Etchmiadzin Karen Grigoryan has been charged.

An investigation is underway to clarify all the circumstances of the cases of abuse found in Armenia’s Etchmiadzin.

A criminal case has been opened into abuse. The abuses were recorded from January 1, 2015 to July 30, 2018. As a result of the work done, seven assignment episodes have been identified that are related to Etchmiadzin municipality.

· American pastor Andrew Brunson said Armenians feel tension in Turkey.

Branson, who was arrested by Turkish authorities and later sent to U.S., said the Erdogan regime is especially hostile to Christians.

“Yes, I think that minority groups, the historically Christian groups in Turkey, like Armenians, or other Orthodox, they feel the tension,” Brunson said during the hearings in Washington.

· The authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan have each exchanged an arrestee. The arrestees are citizen of Armenia Zaven Karapetyan and citizen of Azerbaijan Elvin Ibrahimov.

As reports the Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yerevan, the arrestees were exchanged Friday through the mediated efforts of representatives of the ICRC near the Kayan settlement in Ijevan.

The process of return of citizen Zaven Karapetyan to his homeland is not application of the “principle of all for all”, said Armenian MFA.“Ibrahimov hadn’t committed a grave crime, and so an individual approach based on the humanitarian principle is applicable for him,” said spokesperson of the Armenian MFA Anna Naghdalyan.

· The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has sent to court the case on four Indian citizens who are charged with attempting to illegally cross the Armenian-Turkish border.

A group of Indian nationals had attempted to pass to Turkey without any required documents and proper permission. But once the electronic border alarm went off, these accomplices were apprehended by the Russian border guards who are stationed in Armenia.

· Russian President Vladimir Putin met Friday on the margins of G20 summit in Osaka with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

The meeting of Russian and US leaders lasted 1.5 hours, during which the sides discussed the situation in Iran, Syria, Venezuela and Ukraine.

According to Russian Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the leaders also touched upon the situation in Idlib and discussed China. The sides also talked extensively on disarmament issues.