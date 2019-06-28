News
Parliament speaker: Armenia can't nominate candidate for Karabakh presidential elections
Parliament speaker: Armenia can't nominate candidate for Karabakh presidential elections
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


The authorities of the Republic of Armenia can’t nominate their candidate for the presidential elections in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic). This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, touching upon the 2020 presidential elections in Artsakh.

“The Armenian authorities have neither the right to nominate nor the right to endorse a candidate. That would be interference in the domestic affairs of another country,” Mirzoyan said.

Vitaly Balasanyan, Arayik Harutyunyan and Samvel Babayan have already declared that they will be running in the presidential elections. According to presses, the Armenian government’s preferred candidate is Arayik Harutyunyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
