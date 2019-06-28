Armenia Parliament specifying rights of convicts at penitentiary institutions

The introduction of a bill on the rights of convicts at penitentiary institutions to the National Assembly for consideration is conditioned by the decision and demand of the Constitutional Court. This is what Deputy Minister of Justice Tigran Khachikyan said during a discussion on the package of bills on making amendments and supplements to the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On keeping arrested and detained persons” and to the Penitentiary Code of Armenia held as part of the special session of the National Assembly today.
According to him, the package of bills prescribes the rights of convicts at penitentiary institutions, taking into consideration the crimes they have committed.
The deputy minister stated that the proposed package of bills particularly prescribes the cases in which a convict has the right to receive parcels, envelops and letters.
According to him, the bills also determine convicts’ participation in civil-legal transactions, as well as the days of and rules for visits, except for cases provided for by law. The bills also clarify in which cases a detainee at a correctional institution is prohibited or allowed to work in a cell.