Russia Federation Council Chairwoman to visit Armenia this fall
Russia Federation Council Chairwoman to visit Armenia this fall
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko is planning on visiting Armenia this fall. This is what Vice-Chairman of the Federation Council Yuri Vorobyov reported Friday, according to TASS.

“The visit of Valentina Matviyenko may coincide with the next session of the inter-parliamentary committee on cooperation between the two countries. The event is scheduled to take place in October in Gyumri,” Vorobyov said as he summed up the results of the 31st session of the Interparliamentary Committee on Cooperation of the Federation Council of Russia and the National Assembly of Armenia, according to Rosiyskaya Gazeta.

The session of the Interparliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the Federation Council of the Russian Federation and the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia was held today in Moscow and, according to Vorobyov, the parties discussed a major issue, that is, the ways in which the countries can improve their relations through public relations and non-governmental organizations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
