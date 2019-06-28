Armenia Parliament adopts several bills

During its June 28 special session, the National Assembly adopted several bills in the first reading, reports Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The deputies particularly adopted the following bills:
On making amendments to the Law “On state duties”;
On making amendments to the Civil Procedure Code of Armenia;
On making amendments and supplements to the Law “On state pensions”;
On making amendments and supplements to the Law “On state benefits”;
On making amendments and supplements to the Law “On ensuring, maintenance and social guarantees of the activities of officials”;
On ratifying the agreement on cooperation to promote enforcement of the Law “On realizing the tax act on accounts in foreign countries between the Republic of Armenia and the United States of America.
The parliamentarians also approved the following legislative amendments and adopted them in the second reading;
Amendments to the laws on insurance and insurance activities and to the Penitentiary Code and the Law “On keeping arrested and detained persons” and the Water Code.