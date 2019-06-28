Destination: Armenia event held

ACBA-CREDIT AGRICOLE Bank held the Destination: Armenia event as part of its non-financial services in order to promote the growth of tourism in Armenia. The event was held by the Bank and the UNDP within the scope of the Integrated Rural Tourism Development Project.

The participants of the event are businessmen who have achieved successes in tourism and those who are interested in turning village homes into guest houses and communities into tourism centers.

“Our goal is to have travel agencies come here, get to know each other, share their experiences and improve their services. This is not our first step for the growth of tourism in Armenia. We are holding two free training courses for those working in the tourism sector and decision-makers. We are working in this country, and it is very important for us to see growth in any sector, particularly the tourism sector,” Deputy CEO of ACBA-CREDIT AGRICOLE Bank Arsen Melkonyan stated in his speech.

“Our goal is simple, but very pretentious. We want to set totally new points for the growth of tourism on the map of Armenia. We are glad that we were able to collaborate with ACBA-CREDIT AGRICOLE Bank in the new innovation format that it had proposed,” UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia Dmitry Mariyasin said.

To promote the development of small and medium enterprises in Armenia, ACBA-CREDIT AGRICOLE Bank has been organizing free business courses within the scope of its non-financial services for nearly five years. The Integrated Rural Tourism Development Project is funded by the Russian Federation and jointly carried out by the UNDP and the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia.