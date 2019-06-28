Dilijan hosts Armenia-Georgia Business Forum

The training center of the Central Bank of Armenia in Dilijan hosted today the Armenia-Georgia Business Forum, which was held as part of the 10th session of the Armenian-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Armenia and Georgia, reports the news service of the Ministry of Economy of Armenia.

The event began with welcoming remarks by the co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission, Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan and Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Minister of Territorial Development and Infrastructures Maya Tskitishvili.

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan stated that both countries have great potential for economic cooperation and that the objective of the governments is to create a favorable environment for businesspeople so that they undertake joint initiatives, adding that this business forum serves as the best format for that.

Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Territorial Development and Infrastructures Maya Tskitishvili expressed gratitude to her Armenian colleagues for the cordial reception and effective work and informed that there are 40 Georgian businessmen and more than 70 Armenian businessmen participating in the forum.

Among other speakers were Deputy Head of the Central Bank of Armenia Nerses Yeritsyan, Vice-President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Armenia Harutyun Harutyunyan and President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Georgia Nino Chikovani.

The official part was followed by discussions on interactive economy, the challenges of the monetary-credit and financial policies of Georgia and Armenia, tourism in Georgia and Armenia and the opportunities for cooperation of the business communities.