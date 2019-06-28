Armenia MFA Secretary General, Sharjah delegation discuss cooperation issues

Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahagn Melikyan met today with the governmental delegation of Sharjah led by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi.
As reported the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Melikyan underscored, with satisfaction, the dynamically growing mutual interest of the Republic of Armenia and the United Arab Emirates in various sectors.
The Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to Governor of the Emirate of Sharjah Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi for his assistance in the renovation of Haghartsin Monastery and stated that, in reality, this serves as one of the strong foundations for the cooperation between the two friendly nations.
In his turn, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi assured that this visit is only the first of several upcoming visits targeted at the deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation between the Emirate of Sharjah and Armenia in several sectors.