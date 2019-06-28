News
Armenia President meets with leadership of Cargill
Armenia President meets with leadership of Cargill
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics


President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had today meetings and discussions with the leaders and representatives of the world’s leading companies as he continues to bring investors to Armenia and engage investments, reports the news service of the Staff of the President of Armenia.

During his working visit to Switzerland, the President of Armenia met with President and CEO of Cargill Gert-Jan van der Akker.

The President attached importance to the potential entry of economic giants like Cargill into Armenia and stated that Armenia has sufficient potential and opportunities to collaborate in the food industry and in the field of food safety.
