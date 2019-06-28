Armenia deputy PM receives delegation of the Emirate of Sharjah

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan received today the delegation of the Emirate of Sharjah led by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi. The opportunities for the enhancement of business ties between Sharjah and Armenia were discussed during the meeting.
As reported the press service of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, greeting the guests, the Deputy Prime Minister attached importance to the deepening of trade and economic relations with the Arab Gulf region, including the UAE. He also presented the progress of the Armenian economy and the steps that are being taken to improve the investment climate in the country.
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi stated that he sees great potential for the implementation of mutually beneficial initiatives with Armenia in several directions. The interlocutors touched upon the development of mechanisms for cooperation in food safety, the water sector, agriculture, waste management, information technologies, tourism, education, culture and several other directions.