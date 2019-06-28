Trump jokes with Putin twice during meeting

US President Donald Trump joked with President of Russia Vladimir Putin a couple of times during their meeting held as part of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
As reports RIA Novosti, US and Russian media outlets caused uproar onthe two leaders’ conversation. Several journalists were broadcasting the meeting live and interpreting the presidents’ conversation.
Before the talks, journalists had asked Trump if he had demanded that Putin not interfere in the upcoming US elections, the American leader smiled, turned to his interlocutor and said the following: “Don’t interfere in our elections,” he joked, smiling.