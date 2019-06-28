News
Armenia PM congratulates newly elected Council of Europe Secretary General
Armenia PM congratulates newly elected Council of Europe Secretary General
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has conveyed a congratulatory message to newly elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić, reports the news service of the Government of Armenia.

The congratulatory message particularly reads as follows:

“Dear Mrs. Pejčinović Burić,

“I cordially congratulate you on being elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe and express the active support of the Government of the Republic of Armenia to the successful implementation of your high mission.

I am certain that you will best serve your high professional capabilities and rich experience to implement the future reforms of the organization and overcome the current challenges, guaranteeing the durability of our common value system.

We highly appreciate the role of the Council of Europe in the comprehensive reforms that are being carried out for the ongoing strengthening of democratic institutions in Armenia.

The Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022, which was officially launched in Yerevan recently, is one of the successful examples of our close collaboration, and it envisages large-scale reforms in the judiciary of the Republic of Armenia with the advisory support of the Council of Europe.

I reaffirm our determination to continue the effective cooperation with the Council of Europe and anticipate to host you in Armenia in the near future."
Հայերեն
