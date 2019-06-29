OSCE welcomes exchange of detainees between Armenia, Azerbaijan

The OSCE chair, Miroslav Lajčák, welcomed the exchange of detainees between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the OSCE website reported on Friday.

Lajčák discussed this issue at a meeting with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Karabakh settlement (Russia, France, USA).

The Co-Chairs informed about the progress in humanitarian issues, including the exchange of prisoners between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the statement said adding that the OSCE chair-in-Office welcomed this humanitarian gesture.

According to Lajčák, this step shows how dialogue can lead to positive results for people affected by the conflict. He also expressed support for the Minsk process and the work of the co-chairs, as well as the efforts of the parties to reduce tensions and create an atmosphere conducive to peace and substantial progress in the negotiations.

The mediators informed the OSCE chair-in-Office about the results of the meetings of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, held under their auspices in Moscow on April 15 and Washington on June 20, the statement said.