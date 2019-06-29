News
Trump: US is looking at different solutions over Turkey's purchase of S-400 missiles
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

US is looking at different solutions over the Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missiles, US President Donald Trump noted.

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Turkey “was not allowed to buy Patriot missiles by the Obama administration,” Anadolu reported.

Earlier, the US declared Turkey would not receive US military F-35 aircraft if it bought Russian S-400s air defense systems. Turkey has repeatedly stated that it intends to acquire the S-400s. The first missiles should arrive in Ankara in July.
