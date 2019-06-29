News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 29
USD
477.11
EUR
543.19
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.11
EUR
543.19
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
EU, Iran start using new financial mechanism to circumvent US sanctions
EU, Iran start using new financial mechanism to circumvent US sanctions
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Economics

Through the Instex mechanism created by France, Britain and Germany, the first financial transactions have already been carried out to trade with Iran, DW reported

"France, Germany, and the United Kingdom informed participants that INSTEX had been made operational and available to all EU member states, and that the first transactions are being processed," said an EU statement.

INSTEX will function as a diplomatic shield allowing the exchange of goods without requiring direct transfers of money between Iranian-EU companies.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Cyprus Parliament ratifies EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement
The Parliament of Cyprus ratified today the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and...
 Armenia committed to actively implement Sustainable Development Goals
EU and six Eastern partners work together to protect environment…
 Boris Johnson: Odds of no-deal Brexit are a million-to-one against
“It is absolutely vital that we prepare for a no-deal Brexit if we are going to get a deal…
Malta ready to support EU-Armenia visa liberalization
The Minister added that the matter is about internal process in the EU...
 Armenian FM receives EU Special Representative
Minister Mnatsakanyan highly appreciated the EU Special Representative’s regular...
 Armenian PM, EU Special Representative discuss cooperation issues
The parties discussed the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos