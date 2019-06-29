News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 29
USD
477.11
EUR
543.19
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.11
EUR
543.19
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
EU and Mercosur agree trade deal after 20 years of talks
EU and Mercosur agree trade deal after 20 years of talks
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

EU and the South American bloc Mercosur concluded a trade deal after 20 years of talks, BBC reported

Both blocs intensified their efforts to conclude an agreement after the victory of Donald Trump in the presidential elections, which prompted the EU to suspend talks with the United States and look for alternative trade allies.

The deal has been reached between the member countries of Mercosur, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay and Canada, and deals have been concluded with Japan and Mexico.

The EU is the largest trading and investment partner of the Mercosur bloc and the second largest partner in merchandise trade.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU, Iran start using new financial mechanism to circumvent US sanctions
"France, Germany, and the United Kingdom informed participants that INSTEX had been made operational and available to all EU member states…
Cyprus Parliament ratifies EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement
The Parliament of Cyprus ratified today the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and...
 Armenia committed to actively implement Sustainable Development Goals
EU and six Eastern partners work together to protect environment…
 Boris Johnson: Odds of no-deal Brexit are a million-to-one against
“It is absolutely vital that we prepare for a no-deal Brexit if we are going to get a deal…
Malta ready to support EU-Armenia visa liberalization
The Minister added that the matter is about internal process in the EU...
 Armenian FM receives EU Special Representative
Minister Mnatsakanyan highly appreciated the EU Special Representative’s regular...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos