News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 29
USD
477.11
EUR
543.19
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
June 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.11
EUR
543.19
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Merkel: 2019 summit on Syria will be held in Istanbul format
Merkel: 2019 summit on Syria will be held in Istanbul format
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the next summit on Syria in the Istanbul format (Russia, Germany, France, Turkey) is expected to be held this year, TASS reported referring to the tweet of Merkel’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert.

According to her, there is an intention to continue the Istanbul format for a year - with Erdogan, Putin, Macron and Merkel.

The previous Istanbul Syria Summit was held on October 27, 2018. The meeting participants confirmed that they are in favor of a political and diplomatic solution to the crisis. The Quartet leaders spoke in favor of increasing humanitarian aid to the Syrians and restoring damaged infrastructure.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia humanitarian mission sappers demine 1,650 square meters in Syria (PHOTOS)
From June 8 to 25…
 Event for Syrian children organized in Aleppo on initiative of Armenian side
The event was attended by Vice-Governor Aleppo Kumit Aasi, Mayor of Aleppo Maad al-Madlaji…
Armenia Ambassador visits Syrian regions, including Kessab
From June 12 to 15, Armenia’s Ambassador to Syria Tigran Gevorgyan visited...
 State Department: Russia, US have not yet reached agreement on Syria
Both sides agree that a political solution to this conflict is necessary…
New group of Armenia specialists head to Syria (PHOTOS)
They will provide humanitarian and professional assistance in inhabited areas where there are no military actions…
 Armenia humanitarian mission sappers demine 33,400 square meters in Syria (PHOTOS)
And the physicians provided surgical assistance to 394 patients…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos