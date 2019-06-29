Merkel: 2019 summit on Syria will be held in Istanbul format

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the next summit on Syria in the Istanbul format (Russia, Germany, France, Turkey) is expected to be held this year, TASS reported referring to the tweet of Merkel’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert.
According to her, there is an intention to continue the Istanbul format for a year - with Erdogan, Putin, Macron and Merkel.
The previous Istanbul Syria Summit was held on October 27, 2018. The meeting participants confirmed that they are in favor of a political and diplomatic solution to the crisis. The Quartet leaders spoke in favor of increasing humanitarian aid to the Syrians and restoring damaged infrastructure.