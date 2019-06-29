News
News
President attends ceremony of presenting modern hearing aids to Artsakh citizens
President attends ceremony of presenting modern hearing aids to Artsakh citizens
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part Saturday in the ceremony of providing modern hearing aids by the world-famous American "Starkey" company to Artsakh citizens with hearing problems held in Stepanakert Central Stadium.

The same day the President received representatives of the "Starkey" company to discuss issues related to the implementation of a number of programs in the healthcare system, Artsakh President's press service reported.

President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the company for realizing charitable projects in Artsakh noting their demanded and significant nature.

Artsakh Republic minister of healthcare Arayik Baghryan, founder of the "Arabkir" United Children's Charity Foundation Ara Babloyan and other officials partook at the meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
