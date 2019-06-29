All participants identified in Yerevan mass stabbing leaving 8 injured

Three people have been injured as a result of a big scuffle in Yerevan on Friday.
The police department later has been informed that eight persons have been hospitalized as the result of a scuffle. The policemen who arrived at the scene found out that citizens were injured during the conflict.
As a result of the large-scale operational search activities undertaken, the identities of all parties to the conflict have been established. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. A criminal case has been launched. Forensic examinations have been scheduled. The preliminary investigation will be extended.