All participants identified in Yerevan mass stabbing leaving 8 injured
All participants identified in Yerevan mass stabbing leaving 8 injured
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


Three people have been injured as a result of a big scuffle in Yerevan on Friday.

The police department later has been informed that eight persons have been hospitalized as the result of a scuffle. The policemen who arrived at the scene found out that citizens were injured during the conflict.

As a result of the large-scale operational search activities undertaken, the identities of all parties to the conflict have been established. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. A criminal case has been launched. Forensic examinations have been scheduled. The preliminary investigation will be extended.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
