Carlos Ghosn’s wife calls G20 leaders to help her husband
Carlos Ghosn’s wife calls G20 leaders to help her husband
The wife of ousted Nissan Chair Carlos Ghosn has again called on world leaders, who have gathered for a G20 summit in Japan, to help raise the issue of her husband who he is facing financial misconduct charges, Reuters reported.

Ghosn, who has French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, denies all allegations and states that he is the victim of a conspiracy by members of the board of directors of Nissan Motor Company.

“My husband’s basic human rights have been violated. And all of this came about because a few people at Nissan were working to prevent a merger between Nissan and Renault which resulted in a corporate coup,” she said in a statement on Saturday.

Her comments come a day after her husband abruptly cancelled what would have been his first press conference since his arrest in Tokyo in November. His lawyers cited concern that it could invite retaliation by Japanese authorities.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
