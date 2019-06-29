Court prohibits Donald Trump from using $ 2.5 billion to build wall on border

A federal judge on Friday banned US President Donald Trump from using $ 2.5 billion from the military fund to build a wall on the border in the states of California, Arizona and New Mexico, the Associated Press reported.
Federal Judge Heywood Gilliam Jr. ruled on the basis of two lawsuits filed by the state of California and activists claiming that using money in this way is illegal, and the construction of the wall will lead to environmental threats.
“All President Trump has succeeded in building is a constitutional crisis, threatening immediate harm to our state,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who led a 20-state coalition of attorneys general in one lawsuit.
The decision of the federal judge found the US president at the G20 summit in Osaka. Trump called this decision a "disgrace."
“So we’re immediately appealing it and we think we’ll win the appeal,” he went on to say. “There was no reason that that should have happened. And a lot of wall is being built.”