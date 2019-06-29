News
MFA: Zaven Karapetyan who returns to Armenia from Azerbaijan underwent medical examination
MFA: Zaven Karapetyan who returns to Armenia from Azerbaijan underwent medical examination
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Zaven Karapetyan, who returned to Armenia by Azerbaijan, has undergone a full medical examination, his physical condition is assessed as satisfactory, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am

As reported earlier, the authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan have each exchanged an arrestee. The arrestees are citizen of Armenia Zaven Karapetyan and citizen of Azerbaijan Elvin Ibrahimov.

As reports the Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yerevan, the arrestees were exchanged Friday through the mediated efforts of representatives of the ICRC near the Kayan settlement in Ijevan.

The process of return of citizen Zaven Karapetyan to his homeland is not application of the “principle of all for all”, said Armenian MFA.“Ibrahimov hadn’t committed a grave crime, and so an individual approach based on the humanitarian principle is applicable for him,” said spokesperson of the Armenian MFA Anna Naghdalyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
