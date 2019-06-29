UK holds largest Baltic naval drills

UK promised to strengthen the defense of the Baltic countries amid more active Russian policy, MSN reported.
The UK military conducts the largest naval drills in the Baltic States over the past hundred years. Speaking from the ship in Lithuanian Klaipeda, UK Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt, said it has been reached a "new scale" in the exercise that included nearly 4,000 people and 44 vessels from nine nations.
The exercise is "the largest Royal Navy deployment in the Baltic for more than a hundred years”, she said.