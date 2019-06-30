Migrant, 43, from El Salvador dies in US border

A 43-year-old migrant from El Salvador, who arrived with his young daughter, died later in the hospital, the Associated Press reported.
The man was kept for more than a week at the Rio Grande Valley data center in McAllen, Texas. A migrant who had health problems regularly underwent a physical examination.
His daughter is still in detention at the border patrol, but the authorities have requested to speed up the transfer of the child to the appropriate care institution for children crossing the border alone.
The girl will remain in the shelter until the further decision of her fate. The reasons for the death of her father have not yet been established. An investigation is underway, details of which are not disclosed.
The events were informed both in the Congress and in the Ministry of National Security. A notification has been sent to the El Salvador’s authorities.
According to the agency, the border stations can accommodate about 4,000 people, but now over 15,000 people are detained at the border.