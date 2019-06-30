News
Sunday
June 30
Patrick Fiori: It is a great honor for me to be in Artsakh again
Patrick Fiori: It is a great honor for me to be in Artsakh again
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society, Culture

It is a great honor for me to be in Artsakh again, and there are many reasons for this, said a well-known French singer of Armenian descent Patrick Fiori (born Patrick Jean-François Chouchayan) during a concert dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the reorganization of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Church in the Shushi Culture and Youth Center.

Asked by Artsakhpress to say why he loves Artsakh, he said: “Firstly, I am on the land of my ancestors and I wish that children here could grow carelessly. Secondly, I know Artsakh and Artsakh people and they are incredible. I love to protect this country and the people living in this land. It is very important for me to know the history of my people and to be intimately familiar with their roots. The older a person becomes, the more he aspires to his roots,” he said.

The singer noted his love and respect for the Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, adding he was glad to get acquainted with such a person as the president and felt his kindness and sensitivity.
