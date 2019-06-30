Mother accused of killing her 12-year-old son

Sherri Telnas from California, US, was arrested on suspicion of killing her 12-year-old son and injuring her 7-year-old son, AP reported.
The local police reported that someone called the 911 service and said that the 45-year-old Telnas was behaving strangely and took the children to a wheat field located in some distance from their home in Porterville.
Arriving at the scene, the police found the boys unresponsive in a ditch. They took the children to the hospital, but the older boy died from injuries. The younger one was listed in critical condition.
The sheriff’s office called the case “horrific” but did not release further details on the investigation or the nature of their injuries.