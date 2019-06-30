News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
June 30
USD
477.11
EUR
543.19
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.11
EUR
543.19
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Municipal elections being held in Albania: Opposition is boycotting vote
Municipal elections being held in Albania: Opposition is boycotting vote
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Albanians began voting on Sunday to elect city mayors and municipal council members amid a growing political conflict between the authorities and the opposition that boycotted the municipal elections, the Associated Press reported

Votes will be cast to pick authorities that will run 61 districts across the country for the next four years.

The country's government insisted on holding elections, but the opposition intends to invalidate them, accusing the government of links to organized crime and demanding new elections.

Albanian President Ilir Meta agrees with the opposition and insists on canceling the elections, but Prime Minister Edi Rama does not agree with this position.

The candidates for the election are 35 representatives of the ruling Socialist Party. The number of their opponents is too small.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos