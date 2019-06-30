Donald Trump exchanges symbolic handshake with Kim Jong-un in demilitarized zone

US President Donald Trump exchanged a symbolic handshake with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a meeting in the demilitarized zone, BBC News reported.
Trump became the first US president to set foot on North Korea after meeting with the North Korean leader at DMZ.
Some people believe that it is just a political theater, others think this meeting may be the beginning of future talks.
The US president told reporters this was a truly historic moment, and he was proud to have stepped out of the line between North and South Korea.
The last summit on denuclearization between the leaders of both countries ended without any results.