Trump announces his negotiating team with North Korea

US and North Korea will resume working-level talks on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula within two to three weeks, TASS reported.
As US President Donald Trump told reporters in the demilitarized zone on the inter-Korean border, a corresponding deal was reached at his current meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. These top-level American-North Korean talks were held in the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas.
At the same time, the White House leader specified that no changes should be expected from the US, that the US delegation will be headed by Special Representative for the North Korea Stephen Bigan.
Trump’s statements were broadcasted live on CNN.