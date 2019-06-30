Vietnam, EU sign free trade deal

Media: Israeli police arrest Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs

New White House spokeswoman receives bruises after scuffle

Theresa May's wax figure removed from Madame Tussauds museum in London

Director of Diamond restaurant complex in Yerevan detained

Trump announces his negotiating team with North Korea

Guardian: Boris Johnson may be stooped from becoming minister

Patrick Fiori: It is a great honor for me to be in Artsakh again

Municipal elections being held in Albania: Opposition is boycotting vote

Donald Trump exchanges symbolic handshake with Kim Jong-un in demilitarized zone

President Sarkissian to pay working visit to Belarus

Artsakh President congratulates Armenia 3rd President on his birthday

3 killed, 5 injured in Armenia tragic road accident (PHOTOS)

Mother accused of killing her 12-year-old son

Cyprus president undergoes urgent surgery

Migrant, 43, from El Salvador dies in US border

OSCE Co-chairs urge Karabakh conflict parties to undertake additional humanitarian efforts

UK holds largest Baltic naval drills

MFA: Zaven Karapetyan who returns to Armenia from Azerbaijan underwent medical examination

Court prohibits Donald Trump from using $ 2.5 billion to build wall on border

Cyprus president suffers fracture of his femur

ARF holds political consultations with authorities’ critics

Armenia 2nd President remains on board of directors of Sistema JSFC

All participants identified in Yerevan mass stabbing leaving 8 injured

PM's spouse attends aveluk horse sorrel festival in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province

US to lift ban from Huawei

Carlos Ghosn’s wife calls G20 leaders to help her husband

Agreement to delete videos of terror attacks from social networks signed at G20

Dead body found in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province

Merkel: 2019 summit on Syria will be held in Istanbul format

EU and Mercosur agree trade deal after 20 years of talks

1 killed, 1 injured in Armenia tragic road accident

President attends ceremony of presenting modern hearing aids to Artsakh citizens

EU, Iran start using new financial mechanism to circumvent US sanctions

White House says Trump expressed concern over Turkish deal with Russia on S-400s

Yerevan: Man, 77, falls from roof of his garage and dies

Artsakh President visits Stepanakert Memorial Complex

Queen of Netherlands, Ivanka Trump speak on G20 with call for 'women's empowerment'

Trump: US is looking at different solutions over Turkey's purchase of S-400 missiles

Artsakh President attends concert in Shushi

US, China leaders to resume trade talks

OSCE welcomes exchange of detainees between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Politnavigator: Armenia on same path that Saakashvili took

Destination: Armenia event held

Iran calls on US not to use chemical weapons

Trump, Abe, Modi greet each other with fists

Trump jokes with Putin twice during meeting

Cyprus Parliament ratifies EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement

Armenia PM congratulates newly elected Council of Europe Secretary General

Abkhazia temporarily restricts crossing of state border with Georgia

Armenia Parliament adopts several bills

Armenia deputy PM receives delegation of the Emirate of Sharjah

Armenian minister receives Iranian deputy energy minister-led delegation

Armenia MFA Secretary General, Sharjah delegation discuss cooperation issues

Armenia President meets with leadership of Cargill

News.am daily digest: 28.06.2019

Russia Federation Council Chairwoman to visit Armenia this fall

Armenia Parliament Speaker-led delegations to visit Russia, Cyprus

Dilijan hosts Armenia-Georgia Business Forum

Reuters: UAE reduces its military presence in Yemen amid tensions with Iran

Armenia Parliament specifying rights of convicts at penitentiary institutions

Macron urges Brazilian President not to withdraw from Paris climate deal

Brian Hook: US will sanction any imports of Iranian crude oil

Armenia minister receives representative of Emir of Sharjah

Armenia authorities intend to provide domestic producers with raw material base

Trump: I am in Japan at the G-20, representing our country well

G20 first ladies and first husband feed Koi fish in Kyoto

Armenia PM appoints Deputy Minister of High Technological Industry

EEC board chair: No talks held on creating single payment system within Eurasian Union

Armenia Parliament considering amendments to state pensions law

Parliament speaker: Armenia can't nominate candidate for Karabakh presidential elections

Tunisian President’s health is in improvement

Former Armenian governor's mansion state registered just two days ago

Armenia Parliament speaker on reaction to Russia Ambassador-Kocharyan meeting

Dollar goes down in Armenia

Karabakh State Minister receives participants of "Of Armenian Descent" TV show

Eurasian Economic Union does not plan expansion yet on account of new participating countries

Eurasian Economic Commission chairman on prospects for roaming cancelation

Peskov: Putin, Trump held talks on Syria, China and disarmament

Attack helicopters, fighter jets fly over Yerevan skies (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM's candidates elected members of economic competition protection commission

Armenia Justice Minister receives UK Ambassador

Russian Su-30SM fighter jets will soon be part of Armenia MOD armament (PHOTOS)

Armenia MFA: Exchange of Armenian, Azerbaijani arrestees not application of "all for all principle"

Armenian ambassador, Kazakh healthcare minister discuss cooperation

Armenia, Azerbaijan exchange arrestees

Guterres urges ‘maximum restraint’ around Gulf region

Armenia’s Sarkissian: 21st century can be time of successful small countries too

One of opposition leaders detained in Azerbaijan

Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan's son charged

Iran warns European trio: Tehran's next steps will be more decisive

Transparency International wants to observe Karabakh elections

German-Iran trade collapses under influence of US sanctions

Trump hopes for productive meeting with Jinping

Abbas Araqchi: World should confront US use of dollar as weapon

Semerikov: Matter of appointing CSTO Secretary General is agreed upon, as of January 1, 2020

Armenia committed to actively implement Sustainable Development Goals

Deputy Minister of Economy: Armenian-Georgian single tourist package is in force

Apple chief designer leaves company

G20: Washington pushes allies for climate change language