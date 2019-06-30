Media: Israeli police arrest Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs

Israeli forces arrested Palestinian Minister of Jerusalem al-Quds Affairs Fadi al-Hadmi last night after a raid at his home in Jerusalem, PressTV reported.
Israeli police raided Hadmi’s house in the middle of the night, searched him, confiscated his mobile phone before arrest.
According to the agency, this is the first case of the arrest of a high-ranking official by Israeli forces amid tightening measures against the Arab suburbs in Jerusalem.
The Israeli authorities have several times arrested the former minister for Jerusalem’s affairs, Adnan al-Husayni.