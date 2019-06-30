News
Sunday
June 30
News
Sunday
June 30
Media: Israeli police arrest Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Israeli forces arrested Palestinian Minister of Jerusalem al-Quds Affairs Fadi al-Hadmi  last night after a raid at his home in Jerusalem, PressTV reported

Israeli police raided Hadmi’s house in the middle of the night, searched him, confiscated his mobile phone before arrest.

According to the agency, this is the first case of the arrest of a high-ranking official by Israeli forces amid tightening measures against the Arab suburbs in Jerusalem.

The Israeli authorities have several times arrested the former minister for Jerusalem’s affairs, Adnan al-Husayni.
