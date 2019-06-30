News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
June 30
USD
477.11
EUR
543.19
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.11
EUR
543.19
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
New White House spokeswoman receives bruises after scuffle
New White House spokeswoman receives bruises after scuffle
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

New White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was left with bruises after a brawl between reporters and the North Korean security guards, The Independent reported

According to him, the incident occurred when the North Koreans tried to push the members of the White House pool to be as close as possible to Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.

A source on the scene said Ms Grisham got in “an all out brawl” with the North Koreans

The US President arrived today at the DMZ where he shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos