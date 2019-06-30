New White House spokeswoman receives bruises after scuffle

New White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was left with bruises after a brawl between reporters and the North Korean security guards, The Independent reported.
According to him, the incident occurred when the North Koreans tried to push the members of the White House pool to be as close as possible to Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.
A source on the scene said Ms Grisham got in “an all out brawl” with the North Koreans
The US President arrived today at the DMZ where he shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.