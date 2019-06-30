News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
June 30
USD
477.11
EUR
543.19
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.11
EUR
543.19
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Vietnam, EU sign free trade deal
Vietnam, EU sign free trade deal
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

Vietnam and the EU on Sunday signed a free trade deal that will open up new opportunities for the development of trade relations between the EU bloc and one of the most rapidly developing economies in South Asia, DW reported.

The document was signed by the European Commissioner for Trade, Cecilia Malmstrom, and the Minister of Commerce of Vietnam, Tran Tuan Anh , in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam.

According to the deal, almost all tariffs on goods will be lifted between Vietnam and all 28 EU member states.

From the moment of signing the deal, the EU will remove 85% of tariffs on Vietnamese goods.

Vietnam will remove 49% of its export tariffs from the EU. The remaining tariffs will be lifted within 10 years.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU and Mercosur agree trade deal after 20 years of talks
The deal has been reached between the member countries of Mercosur, Argentina, Brazil…
EU, Iran start using new financial mechanism to circumvent US sanctions
"France, Germany, and the United Kingdom informed participants that INSTEX had been made operational and available to all EU member states…
Cyprus Parliament ratifies EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement
The Parliament of Cyprus ratified today the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and...
 Armenia committed to actively implement Sustainable Development Goals
EU and six Eastern partners work together to protect environment…
 Boris Johnson: Odds of no-deal Brexit are a million-to-one against
“It is absolutely vital that we prepare for a no-deal Brexit if we are going to get a deal…
Malta ready to support EU-Armenia visa liberalization
The Minister added that the matter is about internal process in the EU...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos