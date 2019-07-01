Iran approves visa-free entry for tourists from China

Iranian government has approved the introduction of a visa-free regime upon entry into the country for tourists from China, Xinhua reported referring to a statement by Vali Teymouri, deputy head of Iran Cultural Heritage, Handcraft and Tourism Organization.
"As per the policy, Chinese tourists visiting Iran will no longer need to obtain visas,” he said.
Last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered the country's interior ministry to work on the issue of refusing to put a mark on entry in the passports of foreigners arriving in the republic. This step was aimed at facilitating the visits of foreign citizens to Iran without fear of imposing any sanctions against them by the US.
Last year, the US authorities issued a warning that certain restrictions may be imposed on persons visiting certain states, in particular Iran, when entering the US.