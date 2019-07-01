Asian terrorist group leader arrested in Indonesia

Indonesian law enforcement authorities arrested the alleged leader of the largest Asian terrorist group, Jemaah Islamiah, was arrested early Saturday morning (June 29) after a 16-year long hunt, Straits Times reported.
"He (Para Wijayanto) is the emir (leader) of Jemaah Islamiah, which has been declared as a terrorist organisation and is banned," Beritasatu.com cited a police officer who declined to be named. “Para Wijayanto has since 2003 been on the run, but he is still active in Jemaah Islamiah or Neo-Jemaah Islamiah. He had knowledge and gave nods to members of Jemaah Islamiah who wanted to travel to Syria.”