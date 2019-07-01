News
Asian terrorist group leader arrested in Indonesia
Asian terrorist group leader arrested in Indonesia
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Indonesian law enforcement authorities arrested the alleged leader of the largest Asian terrorist group, Jemaah Islamiah, was arrested early Saturday morning (June 29) after a 16-year long hunt, Straits Times reported

"He (Para Wijayanto) is the emir (leader) of Jemaah Islamiah, which has been declared as a terrorist organisation and is banned," Beritasatu.com cited a police officer who declined to be named.  “Para Wijayanto has since 2003 been on the run, but he is still active in Jemaah Islamiah or Neo-Jemaah Islamiah. He had knowledge and gave nods to members of Jemaah Islamiah who wanted to travel to Syria.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
