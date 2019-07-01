Erdogan: Russian S-400 will be delivered to Turkey within 10 days

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the supply of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems S-400s will be carried out within 10 days, NTV reported.
According to the TV channel, Erdogan made such a statement on the margins of the G20 summit in Japan.
Erdogan also expressed confidence that Turkey will be able to resolve the differences with the US caused by the supply of missiles.
Speaking on Saturday at the final press conference at the G20 summit, the Turkish president said that the US would not impose sanctions on Ankara because of the acquisition of systems. He also recalled that Ankara is awaiting the delivery of 100 fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets.
Relations between Ankara and Washington in recent months have been exacerbated amid Turkey’s acquisition of S-400s. The US is actively trying to prevent this. Earlier, Washington has already warned Ankara that, in the event of the acquisition of these weapons systems, the United States may refuse Turkey to sell its F-35 fighter-bombers.