Armenian Central Bank head discusses cooperation issues with his counterparts
Armenian Central Bank head discusses cooperation issues with his counterparts
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

The head of the Central Bank of Armenia, Arthur Javadyan, took part in the next Annual General Meeting of the Bank for International Settlements, which was held in Basel, Switzerland.

According to the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia, during Javadyan’s visit a number of meetings took place, including with the head of the National Bank of China Yi Gang, the head of the Central Bank of the Netherlands Klaas Knot and the chairman of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina. During the meetings, agreements were reached on further cooperation.

Heads and representatives of central banks from over 100 countries took part in the General Annual Meeting of the Bank for International Settlements.

The Bank for International Settlements is an international financial organization whose functions include facilitating cooperation between central banks and facilitating international financial settlements.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
