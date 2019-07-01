Was Artsakh president questioned within March 1 case?

YEREVAN. – The institute of prosecutors underwent positive changes in Armenia over a year, head of Armenia’s Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan told reporters during the event marking Prosecutor’s Office Employee Day.

As for the remark, the Prosecutor’s Office remained the same, and the judge in the case of Kocharyan and others, Danielyan and many others were only “the appendix of the Prosecutor’s Office”, Khachatryan said: “The questions are incorrect and they do not imply the correct answers.”

Asked whether the reports that Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan was questioned within the March 1 case, the head of the Special Investigation Service replied: “Today is a holiday, let’s talk about it. I would neither confirm, nor dismiss the reports. ”